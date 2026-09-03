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Teen injured in Southeast DC shooting

By
FOX 5 DC
Washington, D.C.
Published September 3, 2026 3:47 PM EDT
Published September 3, 2026 3:47 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • A teen boy was shot Thursday afternoon in Southeast D.C.
    • The teen was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. 
    • The incident is under investigation.

WASHINGTON - A teen boy was injured in a shooting Thursday in Southeast D.C., according to police.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast around 1:29 p.m. where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. 

The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). 

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