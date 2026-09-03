Teen injured in Southeast DC shooting
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WASHINGTON - A teen boy was injured in a shooting Thursday in Southeast D.C., according to police.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Brandywine Street, Southeast around 1:29 p.m. where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).