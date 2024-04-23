Woodbridge woman sets home on-fire following domestic dispute

A Woodbridge woman set her home on fire following a domestic dispute in Prince William County.

Police responded to a residence in the 15100 block of Jennerette Lane for a domestic disturbance Saturday, April 20 at 10:04 a.m. Upon arrival, an officer saw smoke in the single-family dwelling.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Amina Abdullah Muhammad Hamilton.

According to officials, the fire was out before fire and rescue units arrived, and the structure sustained minimal damage. Officials say Hamilton was involved in a domestic dispute with a 41-year-old victim. Hamilton made attempts to set the home on fire using a suspected ignitable liquid, according to officials.

She has been charged with burning, destroying a dwelling house and second-degree-attempted murder. Hamilton was released on a secured bond.