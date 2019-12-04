Woodbridge teacher grabbed 11-year-old student by the ankles, causing her to strike her head: cops

article

A Woodbridge teacher is facing charges for allegedly seizing an 11-year-old female student by the ankles and causing her to strike her head, police say.

Prince William County police arrested Rippon Middle School teacher Tenkoran Agyeman on Wednesday, charging him with assault and battery.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news

Investigators say the incident occurred on Nov. 1 or Nov. 4 inside a classroom during school hours.

They say the student was not injured during the incident, and it was only recently reported.

Agyeman’s bond was set at $5,000.

A parent of a student at Rippon Middle School told FOX 5 that an email from administrators said Agyeman would be placed on leave.