Woodbridge man abducts and rapes teenage girl: police

A Woodbridge man has been arrested and charged after abducting and raping a girl under the age of fifteen.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Dennis William Caballero Mejia of Woodbridge, Virginia.

Police responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 2800 block of Gloucester Ct. in Woodbridge on May 22 at 11:03 p.m.

According to police, the victim, who was under the age of fifteen, was brought to the above residence by a recent acquaintance, identified as the suspect. While inside the home, the accused prevented the girl from leaving the room before sexually assaulting her.

Police say the victim was eventually able to separate from the accused and contact the police.

Caballero Mejiaw has been charged with rape and abduction. He is being held without bond.