Woodbridge liquor store shot up with BB guns, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Police continue to investigate a shooting at the VA ABC Store located in Woodbridge.

According to police, two suspects wearing dark-colored clothing approached the front of the business on October 27 around 3:08 a.m. Police say one of the suspects shot one round towards a window, causing it to shatter. No entry was made into the business. 

Police say the suspects fled in a sedan. The weapon used is believed to be a BB or other pellet-type gun. The business was not occupied at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

