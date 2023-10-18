Woodbridge liquor store shot up with BB guns, police say

Police continue to investigate a shooting at the VA ABC Store located in Woodbridge.

According to police, two suspects wearing dark-colored clothing approached the front of the business on October 27 around 3:08 a.m. Police say one of the suspects shot one round towards a window, causing it to shatter. No entry was made into the business.

Police say the suspects fled in a sedan. The weapon used is believed to be a BB or other pellet-type gun. The business was not occupied at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.