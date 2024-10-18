Woman walking dog in Woodbridge killed when car jumps curb: police

A woman walking her dog in Woodbridge was killed after she was struck by a car that left the roadway and drove onto the sidewalk.

According to the Prince William County police department, the crash happened on October 17 around 6:30 a.m. along southbound Mapledale Drive near Miles Court.

Investigators say a 2020 Nissan Versa was approaching the intersection when it jumped the curb and struck the woman who was identified as 57-year-old Maria Isabel Cardozo. The Woodbridge resident was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, a 30-year-old man also from Woodbridge, remained at the intersection and was uninjured, police said.

The dog was later located near Cardozo’s residence and was not injured. Investigators do not believe that alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.

Charges are pending as the investigation continues.