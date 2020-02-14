Woman taken into custody after stabbing, killing man in Rockville, police say

Authorities say a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a late night stabbing in Montgomery County

The stabbing was reported around 11:16 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of W. Montgomery Avenue in the Rockville area.

Investigators say the woman stabbed the man who was taken to the hospital where he later died. The woman was taken into custody. Both the victim and the suspect are known to each other, police say.