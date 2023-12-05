Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Adelphi

A woman was killed after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Prince George’s County.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. near Riggs Road and Ruatan Street in Adelphi.

First responders found the woman in the roadway and transported her to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators are on scene attempting to determine the cause of the collision. The driver of the involved vehicle did remain on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.