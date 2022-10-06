Woman struck by motorcyclist dies in Frederick, 2 others injured

A motorcyclist struck two people standing at a bus stop Thursday afternoon, and police said one of the victims has died.

Frederick police responded to the scene of the collision at Hillcrest Drive and Consett Place around 4:30 p.m.

Through the investigation, officers determined the motorcyclist attempted to pass one vehicle and a truck that was in the process of parallel parking on Hillcrest Drive when it hit the truck and lost control. The motorcycle then went over a curb, striking a man and a woman.

Police said both victims were waiting at a nearby bus stop — not in the street. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other pedestrian and the motorcycle driver (both males) were transported to a local trauma center.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo Credit: David Gerlak

Commuters were encouraged to avoid the area while police investigated the matter earlier in the day. Frederick police said the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.