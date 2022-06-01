Woman stalked, raped at knifepoint in broad daylight inside Bronx park

The NYPD is on the hunt for a rapist who stalked his victim and then forced her into a park where he sexually assaulted her in broad daylight.

The shocking incident occurred on Tuesday at about 8:30 a.m. in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.

The man was waiting for the 38-year-old woman to leave her home in the area of Beech Terrace and Beekman Avenue when he approached her with a knife and forced her to follow him, said police.

The suspect lead the woman to St. Mary's Park where he brutally raped her before stealing her debit card.

The assailant then fled westbound on East 141st Street. A short time later, he used the debit card to make a $3 purchase at a deli.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information about the brazen attack is encouraged to contact the NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or online at the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

