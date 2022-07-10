Woman stabbed, killed inside of Northeast DC establishment

A woman was stabbing inside an establishment in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday, officers were notified about a stabbing victim at an area hospital.

After arriving at the hospital, police learned the victim was stabbed inside an establishment in the 1600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

Police say the woman, who was later identified the woman as Brittany Palmer, 23, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any information about suspects in the case.

Investigators ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 202-727-9099 or send in a text tip to 50411.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.