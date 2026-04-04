Woman seriously injured after being struck by train in Silver Spring

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The Brief A woman was struck by a train in Silver Spring late Friday night. Police said she suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Officials are investigating what led up to the incident.



A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a train in Silver Spring late Friday night, according to authorities.

What we know:

Montgomery County police and fire crews responded around 10:49 p.m. to the 8400 block of Colesville Road for a report of a pedestrian struck by a train.

Authorities said an adult woman was found with serious injuries and was being evaluated at the scene.

Officials later confirmed she was transported to an area hospital.

Investigation underway

Police have not released details about how the incident happened.

It’s unclear whether the woman was on or near the tracks when she was struck.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the woman’s condition beyond initial reports of serious injuries.

It’s also unclear whether any service disruptions or additional impacts occurred following the incident.