Woman pulled from burning home in Rockville dies from injuries

A second person who was pulled from a burning house earlier this week in Montgomery County has died.

The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 13400 block of Oriental Street in Rockville.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said firefighters encountered heavy flames when they arrived.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Oriental Street

He said one occupant was able to safely get out of the house. Firefighters were quickly able to find and rescue two others from inside.

Piringer said both were transported to area burn centers where the man in his 80s died later that night. The woman in her 60s succumbed to her injuries Wednesday. He said the two were believed to have been father and daughter.

Several residents, including two children were displaced. Piringer said the fire is believed to have originated in the basement of the home in the area of the electrical panel. The cause is believed to be electrical in nature.