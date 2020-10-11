Woman killed in Southeast DC marks District's 6th homicide in three days
WASHINGTON - A woman killed early Sunday in Southeast D.C. marked a grim milestone this weekend for the nation's capital: Six homicides in three days.
Police say they found 31-year-old Noelle Wilson of Northeast D.C. dead at the scene after a shooting around 2:54 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Green Street, Southeast.
Wilson's killing follows three others Saturday in the District.
There was a fatal double shooting around 2:05 p.m. in the 1700 block of Irving St. NE.
Police say that's where they found 59-year-old Marcus Nelson and 39-year-old Simmeon Williams, both of Northeast DC, dead of gunshot wounds.
Another fatal shooting occurred minutes later around 2:15 p.m. in the 4500 block of Quarles St., NE.
Police say 25-year-old Darnell Mack, of Northeast DC, died at a local hospital after that shooting.
Officers did not provide a suspect description for any of the four killings.
Earlier, around 11:22 p.m. Friday, police say 41-year-old Eugene Miller was killed in a shooting in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast.
And around 9:56 p.m. Friday, officers say 28-year-old Yisa Jeffcoat was killed in a shooting in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast.