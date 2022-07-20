Woman injured, burned after mistaking firework for candle in Silver Spring

A woman suffered a traumatic injury Tuesday after a firework exploded in Silver Spring.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue officials sails they responded to a burn injury call on Hampshire West Court on Tuesday afternoon.

The Fire & Rescue Service said the woman mistook the firework for a candle and lit it.

"She came across some fireworks, in this case, we believe it was basically like a quarter stick of dynamite for that matter," said Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

Officials also said 911 wasn't called right away. The woman was taken to the trauma center for a hand injury and burns, but is expected to be okay.



