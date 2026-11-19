The Brief Responding officers found the woman unconscious and suffering from severe injuries. Emergency crews transported her to a local hospital. The Metrobus remained at the scene, police said.



A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after being struck by a Metrobus in northwest Washington, police said.

The crash was reported around 6:50 a.m. at the intersection of Jenifer Street and Wisconsin Avenue.

Responding officers found the woman unconscious and suffering from severe injuries. Emergency crews transported her to a local hospital.

The Metrobus remained at the scene, police said. Wisconsin Ave, NW between Jenifer and Western Ave, NW. is closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.