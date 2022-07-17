Woman found stabbed to death by her husband inside Fairfax County home, police say

Investigators are searching for a Fairfax County man who they say stabbed his wife to death inside their Springfield home, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Fairfax County Police say officers responded to a call for a person stabbed inside a home in the 5200 block of Rolling Road around 12:13 p.m. Sunday.

Once there, officers learned that man, identified as Jose Hernandez Mejia, had contacted a family member earlier telling them that he had stabbed his wife to death.

Police say the family member arrived at the home, and shortly after that, the suspect gave the family member some personal belongings and then fled the scene.

Investigators say he is driving in a black Honda HRV with Virginia tag TXV1986.

Officers at the scene, entered the home and confirmed that there was a woman inside who had been stabbed to death.

They also found a knife nearby the body covered in what is believed to be blood.

Police say a warrant for second degree murder has been issued for the suspect. They add investigators are currently in contact with the suspect, and they are negotiating with him in hopes that he will turn himself in.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, and police say if you see him do not approach.

Instead, they ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Fairfax County Police right away.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.