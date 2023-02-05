Woman found dead inside Prince George's County apartment: police

An investigation is underway after a woman was found inside a Prince George's County apartment, according to police.

The Prince George's County Police Department said officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Hillcrest Heights.

Once there, officers found an unconscious woman inside an apartment. She pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the woman had signs of trauma on her body.

Police are working to identify suspects and establish a motive in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.