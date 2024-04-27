Woman dies, 1 left in critical condition after vehicle flips in fatal car collision

A fatal car collision left one woman dead and another driver in critical condition in Montgomery County.

Police responded to the area of Rollins Avenue in Rockville around 2:36 a.m. for reports of a car collision. Upon arrival, police discovered two occupied vehicles and one was rolled over. Both vehicles required extrication to remove each occupant.

According to police, one woman succumbed to her injuries on the scene and was pronounced dead on the scene. The occupant of the rollover vehicle was transported in critical condition to a trauma hospital.