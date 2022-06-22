Woman caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of vinyl records in Maryland

Investigators in one Maryland county are asking for the public's help identifying a serial vinyl record thief who is accused of taking thousands of dollars worth of vinyls.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The Frederick County Sherriff's office released surveillance pictures of the suspect, which can be seen below. Investigators said the pictures were taken at a Barnes & Noble store in Frederick County.

Deputies accuse the suspect of stealing more than $3,480 worth of vinyl records over multiple incidents.

She is described a woman between 25 and 30 years who is between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall and has brown hair.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Deputies said in each theft incident the woman was seen wearing eye glasses and a dark colored baseball cap while carrying a large light blue bag with a dark colored strap.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on the woman or the thefts is asked to call 301-600-1046 and reference case number 22-066289.