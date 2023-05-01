Woman carjacked at gunpoint while putting baby in car in northwest DC

Police say a woman who was putting her baby in her car on the way to a doctor's appointment Friday morning in northwest D.C. was carjacked at gunpoint.

Authorities say the carjacking was reported just before 11 a.m. in the 200 block of P Street.

The victim told police she had just put her baby in the car when two armed carjackers approached and demanded her keys.

The woman grabbed her baby from the car, and one of the suspects threw her baby bag outside the vehicle, when gunshots rang out. The gunmen crashed into another vehicle before driving off eastbound in the 200 block of P Street.

Police say a nearby vehicle and the windows of some nearby homes on the block were damaged by the gunfire.

Investigators found the stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of 3 Street about 20 minutes later. The investigation is still continuing at this time.