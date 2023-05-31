Woman arrested after dousing occupied vehicle with flammable liquid, setting it on fire: police

Authorities have arrested a D.C. woman they say doused an occupied vehicle with a flammable liquid before setting it on fire, injuring a man and woman inside.

The alleged attack happened Monday just before 6:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of 4th Street in the District. Officers say 49-year-old Diane Williams was involved in a dispute with the occupants. They say she approached the parked vehicle and doused it with a flammable liquid. They say she then set it on fire.

Williams was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with intent to kill.

Police say the man and the woman inside the vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Two juveniles were not injured.