Woman arrested after cocaine found in car next to kids

A woman was arrested after police found cocaine in the backseat of a car, in arms reach of three kids under the age of seven.

26-year-old Makayla Coffman was pulled over during a routing traffic stop near a Walmart in Fredericksburg, VA, on January 18 around 1 p.m. Coffman was driving with a suspended license, and had three children under the age of seven in the car with her.

During the stop, the deputy told Coffman that his K-9 police dog, Mija, was trained in detecting narcotics.

Coffman then told police that there was cocaine on her person and in the vehicle.

When police searched Coffman's car, they found suspected controlled substances and paraphernalia in a pile of children's clothing and within arm's reach of the kids.

Coffman was charged with possession of controlled substances, driving while suspended, and three counts of felony child neglect. She is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 secured bond.