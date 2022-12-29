Woman accused of embezzling from local Boy Scouts troop: police

A woman in Fauquier County was arrested after a months-long investigation found she embezzled thousands from a local Boy Scouts troop.

Michelle Clark of Remington is accused of misappropriation of funds. Photo via Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

Michelle Clark was arrested on Dec. 27 after the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office identified over $7,000 worth of questionable transactions. Clark, who was the official responsible for the funds of Boy Scouts Troop 1171 in Remington, is currently charged for six months of transactions totaling more than $1,500. The Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division says the transactions in question include fast food and personal utility bills.