Woman, 7-year-old child reportedly shot to death in Fauquier County, sheriff’s office says

The Fauquier County sheriff’s office is responding to a scene on Elk Run Road in Midland, Va. after a woman and a 7-year-old child were reportedly shot to death Friday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, a man told 911 he arrived at the home around 6 p.m. and found his wife and the child dead within the home.

When a 17-year-old family member fired shots at the man, he fled the scene to call emergency personnel.

The man was taken to a local emergency room for treatment.

They say the gunman may be barricaded at the location.

A large police presence is concentrated at the scene, and the sheriff's office is asking people to shelter in place.

This is a breaking news report – we’ll have additional details as they become available.

