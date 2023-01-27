Wolfgang Puck at FOX 5 DC: What you missed

WASHINGTON - "LION Lunch Hour" wrapped up the week with an appearance from celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and his team from CUT Bar and Lounge.
Wolfgang Puck joins the LION Lunch Hour Crew!
Renowned chef Wolfgang Puck and his chefs from The Cut Restaurant joined the LION Lunch Hour Crew for a Fri-yay lunch!
Puck joined the LION Lunch Hour crew to share his thoughts on chefs being portrayed recently in movies and on TV shows like The Bear and The Menu.
Like It Or Not? Wolfgang Puck on chefs in movies and TV
After success with shows like The Bear and The Menu, what does Wolfgang Puck feel about chefs having their Hollywood moment?
Puck, who owns CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Rosewood Hotel, brought along his team to cook some of his restaurant's classics.
Serving up classics from Cut DC with Wolfgang Puck
Wolfgang Puck and the top chefs from Cut Bar and Lounge at the Rosewood Hotel joined the LION Lunch Hour crew to cook up some decadent menu items.
And don't forget dessert! CUT executive pastry chef Ligia Barros shared some of her favorite decadent desserts.
"They look good, but they taste better:" Signature desserts from CUT DC with Wolfgang Puck
Executive pastry chef Ligia Barros and Wolfgang Puck from CUT DC share some of their signature desserts with the LION Lunch Hour crew!
CUT DC is hosting a three-course family meal for Lunar New Year on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Make your reservation on OpenTable.