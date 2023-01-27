Wolfgang Puck at FOX 5 DC: What you missed

"LION Lunch Hour" wrapped up the week with an appearance from celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck and his team from CUT Bar and Lounge.

Puck joined the LION Lunch Hour crew to share his thoughts on chefs being portrayed recently in movies and on TV shows like The Bear and The Menu.

Puck, who owns CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Rosewood Hotel, brought along his team to cook some of his restaurant's classics.

And don't forget dessert! CUT executive pastry chef Ligia Barros shared some of her favorite decadent desserts.

CUT DC is hosting a three-course family meal for Lunar New Year on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Make your reservation on OpenTable.