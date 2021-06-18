Wolf Trap brings back sounds of summer this season

Live music is back at a D.C. region summer staple. Wolf Trap held its first live concert Friday since December of 2019.

"We wanted something nice to do together after COVID and it’s just nice to experience some music," Birdi Muelier, who attended the concert with friends said.

READ MORE: Wolf Trap to open for 2021 summer performances with reduced capacity, socially-distanced pod seating

The Anonymous Lover graced the stage, performing opera for people eager to be together after nearly 18 months of isolation.

"It’s almost hard to put into words what it’s like to be here," Sonia McCormick, another patron said.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Last summer concerts at Wolf Trap were canceled due to the pandemic. They improvised with virtual performances but the over 1,000 people who attended opening night of the venues 50th anniversary season proved there’s nothing like experiencing the arts in person.

"I’ve missed live music a lot. It just doesn’t have the same heart and soul to it on Spotify," Ellie laabs, another concert goer said.

The venue is operating at around 20% capacity. Everything, including tickets and brochures are contactless and digital but those small changes don’t lessen the nostalgia Wolf Trap brings for those who’ve spent decades making it their summer home.

SUMMER 2021 POLICIES AND GUIDELINES

"I’ve actually been coming here for well over 40 years. This a place where you can come and just experience so many different types of music," McCormick said.

Advertisement

Wolf Trap will keep adding more acts throughout the summer. It’s 50th Anniversary celebration will be held July 1. The venue will begin operating at full capacity in August.

