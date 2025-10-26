Wizards welcome federal workers amid home opener excitement

The Brief The Washington Wizards lost their home opener to the Hornets 139-113. The team welcomed 500 federal workers affected by the government shutdown to the game for free. Fans remain optimistic about the young team's potential.



Basketball fans in D.C. are buzzing with optimism despite the Washington Wizards' loss to the Hornets in their home opener.

Fans excited about the young team

What we know:

The Wizards may have lost the game, but the excitement among fans was palpable.

For some fans, like Joshua Chahoeun and a 9-year-old boy celebrating his birthday, it was their first time attending a home opener. The boy was eager to see the players in action, saying, "Seeing how tall they are, how they shoot, and I can learn from that."

Creating memories at the arena

What they're saying:

For many, attending the game was about more than just basketball.

Miranda Ilaria, a mother and fan, described the experience as surreal.

"I never thought I’d be able to do this, it’s very special," she said.

Sam Ewing, another fan, said he's hopeful for the team's future.

"I want to see us continue to build. We are a young team, build and grow upon that. I am not expecting the world from us yet but soon," he said.

Ted Leonsis, CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, reflected on the importance of creating memories at the arena, recalling his own childhood experiences with his father.

Supporting the community

What you can do:

In a gesture of community support, Leonsis and the team welcomed 500 federal workers affected by the government shutdown into the arena for free.

"These are our neighbors; they are less our customers. They are our friends and our neighbors," he said.