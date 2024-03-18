Winning Powerball numbers drawn for Monday’s jackpot

Check your tickets!

The winning numbers for the Powerball’s estimated $645 million jackpot were revealed on Monday, March 18.

The winning numbers were 44, 39, 10, 17, and 20 with a Power Ball of 16. The Power Play was 3x.

FILE - Powerball logo displayed on a phone screen and coins are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on June 14, 2022.

Nobody won the $645 million jackpot Saturday night . Three players – one each in Michigan, New Jersey and South Carolina – won $1 million after matching all five white balls.

Winners can choose a one-time cash payout option of $307.3 million or an annuity option, which is one immediate payment followed by 29 yearly payments.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was Jan. 1, when a player in Michigan won the $842.4 million grand prize – the tenth-highest Powerball prize ever won.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – Calif. $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - Calif. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – Calif., Fla., Tenn. $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – Calif. $842.4 Million - Jan. 1, 2024 – Mich. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – Wis. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – Mass. $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - Wash. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – Md. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – Calif.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game says more than half of the proceeds from ticket sales remain in the jurisdiction where they were sold.

