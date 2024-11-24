The Brief Two highly-anticipated films opened in theaters this weekend, "Wicked" and "Gladiator II." The internet has dubbed the phenomenon "Glicked," in a nod to the "Barbenheimer" moviegoing experience of last summer. The two films debuted with a combined $270 million in ticket sales, revitalizing a global box office that has otherwise been struggling.



If you’ve been anywhere on the internet in the last few days, you’ve seen the pinks and greens of the "Wicked" promotions, or the sand and sweat belonging to "Gladiator II."

The two highly-anticipated films opened in theaters this weekend, and the internet already named the occasion – "Glicked."

"Glicked"

The name combines the two movie titles in a nod to the "Barbenheimer" moviegoing experience of last summer.

"Ever since Barbenheimer happened last summer, I think the movie industry and even movie fans have really been wanting to recreate that moment. It was just such a fun experience, this counterprogramming of the very sort of fun, frilly, girly movie with this very serious sort of male movie," Lindsey Bahr, an AP film writer and critic, told LiveNOW from FOX.

This time around, "Wicked" ushers in a sparkling, colorful fantasy world alive with showtunes, while "Gladiator II" brings the sand, sweat and blood.

Both films topped Fandango’s most anticipated holiday movie survey, where 65% of respondents said that they were interested in the "Glicked" double feature.

"Counterprogramming is nothing new. I mean, they programmed "The Dark Knight" against "Mamma Mia." It was just pre-internet that these didn't become memes, but the memes really helped the business," Bahr added. "And people just want a good time at the movies."

Paul Mescal, one of the stars of "Gladiator II," agreed.

""Rather than it being in competition, I think they’re in conversation," he said. "This industry needs a shot in the arm. Those films gave it last year. We hope to do it this year."

The box office is running at an 11% deficit from last year, according to data from Comscore, which leaves analysts to wonder if the latest movie buzz can help make up the deficit.

Graffiti-defying debuts

"Wicked" and "Gladiator II" debuted in theaters with a combined $270 million in ticket sales

"Wicked," starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, debuted with $114 million domestically and $164.2 million globally for Universal Pictures, according to studio estimates Sunday.

That made it the third-biggest opening weekend of the year, behind only "Deadpool & Wolverine" and "Inside Out 2." It’s also a record for a Broadway musical adaptation.

Ridley Scott’s "Gladiator II," a sequel to his 2000 best picture-winning original, launched with $55.5 million in ticket sales.

With a price tag of around $250 million to produce it, "Gladiator II" was a big bet by Paramount Pictures to return to the Coliseum with a largely new cast, led by Denzel Washington and Paul Mescal. While it opened with a touch less than the $60 million predicted in domestic ticket sales, "Gladiator II" has performed well overseas. It added $50.5 million internationally.

Though "Wicked" will face some direct competition from "Moana 2" next week, it would seem better set up for a long and lucrative run in theaters than "Gladiator II."

Though some have dinged "Wicked" for running long, at 2 hours and 40 minutes, the film has had mostly stellar reviews. Audiences gave it an "A" on CinemaScore.

And the reception for "Wicked" has been strong enough that Oscar enthusiasts expect it to be a contender for best picture at the Academy Awards, among other categories.

"It's really fun to get excited about going to the movies again," Bahr said.