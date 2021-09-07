Why not wearing white after Labor Day may be an outdated fashion rule

The rule of not wearing white after Labor Day is well-known in the world of fashion. But, is it an outdated rule in this day and age?

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Style experts at the Emily Post Institute say the rule comes from the early 1900s when there was a dress code for practically every occasion.

It also doubled as a class code because the way a person dressed could determine who was wealthy enough to vacation after summer ended.

More Good Day DC Videos

Advertisement

Fashion experts in 2021 say the rule is outdated and the dress code for transitioning to fall and winter fashion is less about the colors you wear and more about the texture and fabric of your clothes.