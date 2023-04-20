Florida's 4 a.m. Emergency Alert test to cell phones Thursday was sent in error

If you live in Florida, you were more than likely awakened early Thursday morning by an emergency alert notification on your cell phone – only to find out that there was no emergency; instead, it was a test alert that was mistakenly sent out.

The alert was sent around 4:45 a.m., and read: "TEST - This is a TEST of the Emergency Alert System. No action is required."

Understandably, people took to social media to complain about the unexpected notification, but to also ask a few questions: who sent it? Why? And why at 4:45 a.m.?

Typically, only a few agencies have the ability to request and send out emergency notifications to cell phones, and they're usually for imminent situations, such as severe weather warnings, an AMBER Alert for a missing child, public safety alerts, or a national emergency.

Hours later, the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) apologized for the incident in a tweet, and said the Emergency Alert System (EAS) notification was part of a monthly test, but that it was supposed to air on TV, not cell phones.

"We know a 4:45 AM wake up call isn't ideal," the tweet stated. "Each month, we test #emergencyalerts on a variety of platforms. This alert was supposed to be on TV, and not disturb anyone already sleeping."

"We are taking the appropriate action to ensure this will never happen again and that only true emergencies are sent as alerts in the middle of the night," the FDEM said.

‘This was a completely inappropriate use of this system.’ — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

In a tweet, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis referred to the timing of the alert as "a completely inappropriate use of this system," and said he'd instructed Florida's Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie to "bring swift accountability" regarding what happened.

Monthly tests of the system are not uncommon. A schedule is posted on the Florida Association of Broadcaster's website.

Bryan Griffin, press secretary for Gov. DeSantis' Office, said in his own tweet that the alert was not issued at their direction, and that the party responsible would be held accountable.

‘DO NOT TURN OFF EMERGENCY ALERTS’

As a result of the notification, county-level emergency managers issued statements letting people know that they did not send out the alert, and urged people not to turn off those important emergency alerts – an option that is technically available on cell phones and mobile devices (though not recommended).

'This morning, the State accidentally used the 'Live' screen instead of the 'Test' screen when sending a test alert,' Seminole County said in a statement.

Many Floridians shared their frustrations about the alert on social media: