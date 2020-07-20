Whole Foods spinach artichoke dip recalled due to undeclared egg

Whole Foods is recalling its spinach artichoke dip due to undeclared egg, according to an announcement by supplier Winter Gardens Quality Foods Inc., which was posted on the Food and Drug Administration website.

"Consumers who have a food allergy or have severe sensitivity to egg should not consume the product as it could result in a serious life-threatening allergic reaction," the company said. "Winter Gardens is cooperating fully with regulatory authorities to successfully return all suspected product and has taken substantial actions to prevent any recurrences."

According to the announcement, the affected product was sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and Washington, D.C., on or after July 14. The recall was initiated after an internal review of records identified the incorrect label.

The product was located in refrigerated aisles in a 12 oz plastic tub. The incorrectly labeled items will have the UPC code 074204804467 and the following labels:

As of July 17, there had been no reported illnesses.

Winter Gardens Quality Foods Inc. did not immediately return FOX Business' request for comment.

