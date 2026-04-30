White House Correspondents' Dinner: New video allegedly shows suspect shooting Secret Service officer

The Brief The U.S. Attorney's Office released new security footage of the White House Correspondents' Dinner attack. Cole Allen has been charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer, along with other potential counts, in what officials have said was an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump. The video allegedly shows Allen shooting a Secret Service officer in the Washington Hilton outside the White House Correspondents' Dinner, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro.



The U.S. Attorney's Office released new video from the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Thursday that officials say more clearly shows the suspect shooting a U.S. Secret Service officer.

New video of White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

What we know:

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shared the nearly-six-minute video on social media Thursday evening. The video appears to show clips of suspected shooter Cole Allen in the Washington Hilton the night of the dinner.

"Today, we are releasing video already provided to U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner," Pirro wrote. Another clip, Pirro said, "shows Allen casing the area in the Hilton Hotel the day before the attack."

Pirro also used the video to dispel reports suggesting that the Secret Service agent injured that night might have been hit by friendly fire, which Trump administration officials had repeatedly denied.

White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting

The backstory:

Allen, 31, was arrested Saturday night at the Washington, D.C., event attended by President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration. Trump was not hurt and was rushed offstage by his security detail.

Allen faces charges that include using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer, along with other potential counts.

Appearing in court on Thursday, Allen agreed to remain in custody.