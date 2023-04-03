Where to get Easter brunch in the DMV

If you're looking to take the family out for a festive meal on Easter Sunday, there are plenty of options in the DC area.

Whether you want something a little more upscale or a family-friendly event, FOX 5 has you covered.

Marcel's

2401 Pennsylvania Ave NW

$115 per person

Choose an appetizer, main course and dessert from this Easter brunch menu. Options include smoked salmon, brioche French toast, Maryland crab cakes, braised short rib, chocolate cake, carrot entremet and more. Click here for more.

Fairmont

2401 M St. NW

$159 per person, $59 for children 6 to 12, free for children under 5

The first brunch seating is at 11 a.m. and the second is at 2:30 p.m. The menu will be served buffet style and includes jumbo prawns, crab claws, local oysters, glazed ham, prime rib, salmon, omelet station, French toast and more. The children's buffet features chicken fingers, tater tots, macaroni and cheese and more. Blueberry bonbons, rainbow macaroons, spiced carrot cake and more are available for dessert. Plus, enjoy visits from the Easter Bunny and Easter baskets for the kids. Click here for more.

Teddy & The Bully Bar

1200 19th St. NW

$75 per person, $32 for children 10 and under

Enjoy endless stations, sides and desserts from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cornbread is available for the table, omelette and waffle stations are included and you can top it all off with an ice cream sundae bar. Children 10 and under can also look forward to Easter baskets while supplies last. Click here for more.

The Greenhouse

1200 16th St. NW

$135 per person, $55 for children under 12

Enjoy avocado toast, fresh berry French toast and more to start. For your entrée, choose from The Jeffersons Benedict, Carnaroli Risotto and more. Dessert for the table includes carrot ginger cardamon cake, Easter egg, flourless chocolate pave or Tahitian vanilla panna cotta. Click here for more.

Belga Café

514 8th Street SE

Brunch is available from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner is available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant's regular à la carte menu will be offered which includes a hast brown skillet and banana Nutella crêpes for brunch and steak tartare and mussels for dinner. Click here for more.

Founding Farmers

Multiple locations

Enjoy your Easter meal at home without lifting a finger. Order cinnamon rolls, deviled eggs, honey-glazed ham, chocolate cake and more. Complete meals for four with an entrée, starters, salads and sides are available, or you can order à la carte. Cooking instructions are included with all orders. You can also make a reservation to dine-in at any Founder Farmers restaurant or order some Founding Farmers chocolate. Click here for more.

Bresca

1906 14th St. NW

$125 per person for lunch, $148 per person for dinner

Choose from two springtime feasts, either lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a four-course menu or dinner from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring the chef's tasting menu. Click here for more.

Morrison-Clark

1011 L St. NW

$65 per person, $25 for children under 10

Appetizer options include carrot bisque, smoked salmon and more. Choose from crab cakes benedict, shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles and more for your entrée. Finish off your meal with strawberry shortcake, chocolate truffle cake or berries sabayon. Click here for more.

2941 Restaurant

2941 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church, VA

$110 per person

This three-course menu features baked oysters, Wagyu tartare, mushroom risotto, lamb duo, a chocolate nest dessert and more. You can also choose a carryout option available April 4 until April 9. Menu items include short ribs, filet mignon, French onion soup, Brussels sprouts and more. Click here for more.

CUT by Wolfgang Puck

1050 31st St. NW

$115 per person, $65 for children 10 and under

To begin your brunch, choose from Maryland Blue Crab cakes, Maine lobster bisque and more. Options for the main event include a French style omelet, pork belly benedict, Panetonne French toast and more. For dessert, share some warm donuts family style. Click here for more.

Fiola Mare

3050 K St. NW

Dine on Fiola Mare's classic dishes and traditional favorite this Easter Sunday. Brunch is served from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can also opt for the Fiola Mare Sparkling Brunch, which includes a choice of bottomless prosecco or classic brunch cocktails, pastry and bread basket, an appetizer, a brunch entrée and dessert for $175 per person. Click here for more.

Bistro Cacao

316 Massachusetts Ave. NE

$49 per person for brunch, $59 per person for dinner

For brunch, enjoy a pastry basket of chocolate and butter croissants, and choose from options like pear salad, lamb shank, veggie or crab omeletes, steak and eggs, French toast and more. Dinner menu options include tomato bisque soup, lamb shank, steak frites, grilled salmon, mushroom ravioli, trio creme brulee, chocolate cake and more. Click here for more.