Where to cut down your own Christmas tree around the DC area

As the holiday season gets underway, here's where you can cut down your own Christmas tree around the D.C. area.

Pack up your saw and head over to Butler's Orchard to cut down your own Christmas tree. If you want to leave your saw at home, no worries, they provide all the equipment you need. Visitors can stop by on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for tree cutting and some tasty treats for the road.

Come out and enjoy a complimentary hot chocolate on weekends, while you cut down your own tree at Hartland Farm. Visitors will be able to choose from a wide variety of tree types and heights. Wreaths of mixed greens will also be available for purchase on site.

Enjoy some jaw-dropping scenery at Gaver Farm and a wide selection of Christmas trees. The farm offers free shaking and bailing, use of saws, and tree drilling. Visitors can also purchase wreaths, swags, pine roping, window boughs, greens, bows, tree bags, tree stands and much more.

Make your way over to Leesburg and pick out your perfect tree. Country Loving Christmas Tree Farm will be open to visitors Friday-Sunday between 9 p.m.-5 p.m. and on Monday-Thursday by appointments only.

Head over to Milltown Creek Tree Farms and don't forget your cash or checkbook at home. The farm does not accept credit card payment, but they do offer a wide variety of fresh tree options. Visitors can cut down their own tree on Monday-Friday between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Saturday-Sunday between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Not only can you cut your own Christmas tree at Friendship Trees, but you can also swing by their Christmas Shop. Visitors will be able to choose from a wide variety of tree options from pine, fir, and spruce Christmas trees.

This family opened tree farm has been growing fir and spruce trees that they have shaped for the last 43 years. Not only can visitors select and cut their own Christmas tree, but they can also purchase farm made mixed green wreaths.