What's happening this weekend in the DMV

This weekend the DMV will have some beautiful fall weather. Want to get out and enjoy it? D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have fun, festive events coming up this weekend where everyone can find something they'll enjoy.

Here are some of the best fall events taking place Oct. 21-23 in the DMV:

D.C.

Meet the Makers!

Meet the amazing entrepreneurs behind DC-local brands like Swapples, Compass Coffee and Snacklins. Sample food and drinks from more than 50 local businesses.

Oct. 22 | Union Kitchen

5:00pm - 7:00pm

$20

More information here.

Halloween Salsa Dance Party

Head to Salsa with Silvia's D.C. studio for a night of Latin dancing, performances, a costume contest and karaoke. But first, start the night off by learning how to do the "Thriller" dance.

Oct. 22 | Salsa With Silvia D.C.

7:00pm - 2:00am

$15 - $30

More information here.

Pumpkin Fest

Spend an afternoon cooking and carving pumpkins with the team at local hardware store W.S. Jenks & Son. There will be a demonstration for cooking pumpkin soup and pumpkin ice cream and a Jack-O-Lantern carving area. You can BYOP (bring your own pumping) or purchase a discounted pumpkin from Lancaster Farm Fresh.

Oct. 22 | W.S. Jenks & Son

12:00pm - 2:00pm

$10-$20

More information here.

Maryland

Taco, Beer, Tequila Festival 2022

Head to National Harbor for tacos, tequila and beer … oh my! The 21+ event also includes beer, cider and tequila sampling, a guacamole pavilion, and churros and chocolate too.

Oct. 22 & 23 | National Harbor, MD

11am - 5pm

$55-$85

More information here.

Halloween Hayride and Haunted Bonfire

Head to Butler's Orchard for a 30-minute hayride with "demons and devils" followed by a bonfire with s'mores…and ghost stories of the fallen soldiers from the Civil War. Wear your best Halloween costume and BYOB - this event is 21+.

Oct. 22 | Butler's Orchard

7:30pm - 11:30pm\

$55-$60

More information here.

Ghost Tour in Historic Frederick

Join Maryland's oldest operating ghost tour to learn about Frederick's gruesome and bloody past. With 300 years of war, executions and revenge, is Frederick really Maryland's "most haunted city?"

Oct. 20, 21 & 22 | 124 North Market Street

7:00pm

$9-$15

More information here.

Virginia

Halloween BINGOAT: Bingo + Goats

BINGOAT is bingo with the friendly goats from Walnut Creek Farm - who will be wearing their Halloween costumes. Prizes and goat cuddles galore!

Oct. 22 | Faith Lutheran Church

12:30 - 1:30

$40

More information here.

Adult Cornmaze

Kids get all the cornmaze fun, but not this time! Enjoy beverages from Henway Hard Cider and Bluemont Vineyard and live music by the bonfire.

Oct. 21 & 22 | Great Country Farms

6:30pm - 9:30pm

$32

More information here.

Cemetery Tour

Who said spooky season couldn't be educational? Learn more about the early residents buried in the Manassas Cemetery.

Oct. 28 | Manassas Cemetery

Tours at 6:30pm and 7:30pm

$7

More information here.

