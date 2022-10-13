What's happening in the D.C. area this weekend to celebrate the fall season

If you're ready to celebrate fall being upon us, you're not alone! D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have fun, festive events coming up this weekend where everyone can find something they'll enjoy.

Here are some of the best fall events taking place Oct. 14-16 in the DMV:

D.C.

International City Food Festival

Taste new dishes and immerse yourself in the world's cultures through this multi-day event. The Embassy Chef Challenge is sold out, but tickets are still available for the Taste of Oktoberfest and Dia de Los Muertos events. Your ticket to the Oktoberfest event includes a free beer, access to the Bavarian market and traditional music, dance, games and other entertainment. At the Dia de Los Muertos event, you'll experience an interactive screening of "Coco," exciting performances and traditional foods.

Oct. 13-15

Various times, locations ticket prices

More information here.

Georgetown Harvest Market

Enjoy this fall event that is similar to the French Market, just with a bit of pumpkin spice! There will be face painting, live music, a book pop-up and plenty of shopping. Vendors that will be in attendance include Bacchus Wine Cellar, Manny & Olga’s Pizza, Patisserie Poupon, Pillar & Post, Dog Tag Bakery and more.

Oct. 15, 16 | Wisconsin Ave, O St to Reservoir Rd NW

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Adams Morgan PorchFest

This music-filled event was originally scheduled to be held on Oct. 2, but was rescheduled for Saturday. Porches, patios and stoops across the Adams Morgan neighborhood will become stages with 70 separate sets taking place throughout the afternoon. Musical genres represented include rock, funk, go-go, reggae, bluegrass, pop and more. Event wristbands include dozens of discounts at various businesses.

Oct. 15 | Adams Mill Rd and Columbia Rd NW

2 p.m - 6 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Oktoberfest Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash

It’s the 10th Annual Wiener 500 Dachshund Dash to benefit Rural Dog Rescue! Watch the dachshunds race their hearts out while partying with DJ Oktoberfest and enjoying ice-cold Sam Adams Octoberfest beer.

Oct. 16 | District Pier

2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Maryland

Fun on the Farm

Have fun meeting barnyard animals and enjoy some delicious farm treats! This event is taking place multiple times through the end of the year. Saturday's event will focus on fermentation and educating visitors on the topic with interactive activities.

Oct. 15 | Hard Bargain Farm Environmental Center

4 p.m.

$15

More information here.

Trunk or Treat and Petting Zoo

Candy, costumes and cute creatures – what else do you need? Families and friends of all ages will enjoy music, a raffle and of course a petting zoo!

Oct. 15 | 16501 Redland Road

2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Freakshow Escape Room

Will you escape the "Freakshow"? Only one way to find out! Head to Maryland’s largest immersive, indoor haunted house and see if you and your friends can solve a series of puzzles and clues to discover hidden truths. An R.I.P. pass includes a 45-minute horror-themed escape room, fast pass access to the haunted house and haunted house admission.

Open Sept. 23 - Nov. 5 | Laurel's Shopping Center

7:15 p.m.

$80+

More information here.

Virginia

Arcadia Farm Funtacular

Celebrate all things farm, fall, food, family and fun with a cake walk, hay ride, relay races, live music, apple cider and more! Make some farm art, taste local honey, plant garlic for the winter and hang out with chickens, all at no cost.

Oct. 16 | Woodlawn & Arcadia Farm

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Free

More information here.

International Beer Festival

If you're looking for a 21+ event that will also take you around the world in an afternoon, look no further! The International Bier Festival at Shipgarten will feature 50+ biers from around the world, games, prizes and more. Get ready for the taco eating contest, stein hoisting competition and international outfit competition!

Oct. 15 | Shipgarten

1 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Arlington Hard Cider & Doughnut Fest

Get ready to bar hop and eat your weight in donuts! Register at Arlington Rooftop Bar to get your two free donuts and check out their drink specials. Walk along with fellow cider and donut lovers to each destination where you can sample donuts such as Bacon In The Sun, Blueberry Lemonade, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Cookies & Cream, Strawberry Confetti and more.

Oct. 15 | Arlington Rooftop Bar & Grill

2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

$20+

More information here.

Cox Farms Fall Festival 2022

Enjoy all that fall on the farm has to offer from milking cows to riding on hay rides to taking rides on slides to navigating through corn mazes and much more. Plus, don't forget about all the delicious food at this event like apple cider donuts, kettle corn, lemonade, BBQ, caramel apples and more!

Open Sept. 24 - Nov. 8 | Cox Farms

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

$10-$25

More information here.