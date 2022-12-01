What to do for fun this holiday season in Prince William County, VA

article

The holiday season is in full swing and FOX 5 has your guide to the best attractions and events taking place in Prince William County to celebrate!

Reindeer Romp 5K Fun Run

Woodbridge’s second annual Reindeer Romp is supporting local charity "For the Love of Others." Throw on your reindeer antlers and bring a new toy to donate to families this holiday season.

Dec. 17 | 7 County Complex Court Woodbridge, VA

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

$30

More information here.

Holiday Open House at the Weems-Botts Museum

Listen to a performance from the Broad Run Strings and decorate sugar cookies at the Weems-Botts Museum in Dumfries. There will be holiday-themed tours at 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., but be sure to call as space is limited.

Dec. 10 | 3944 Cameron St, Dumfries, VA

1:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Holiday through the Ages

Experience the seasonal celebrations of the past at Rippon Lodge Historic Site. In the evenings on Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, Rippon Lodge is hosting evening tours including music and period lights.

Dec. 2 - Dec. 30 Fridays through Mondays | 15500 Blackburn Rd. Woodbridge, VA

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

$5 - $10

More information here.

Dale City Holiday Market

Cross some gifts off of your shopping list with the array of crafts and specialty items at the Dale City Holiday Market.

Dec. 3 | 7 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA

9:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Free

More information here.

A Christmas Carol The Musical at ARTfactory

Join the ARTfactory and Rooftop Productions for the Broadway version of A Christmas Carol the Musical.

Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 & 11 at 3 p.m. | 9419 Battle Street

$20 - $25

More information here .

Christmas in a Civil War Camp

Head to Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park to et a feel of what Christmas was like during the Civil War. Meet Civil War Santa Claus and try your hand at some nineteenth-century crafts! Tours will be at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Dec. 4 | 10708 Bristow Rd Bristow, VA

11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

$5

More information here.

Holiday Artisan Market in Occoquan

As part of the Occoquan HolidayFest, head to River Mill Park for a magical shopping experience. Santa will also make an appearance in the morning, followed by a concert in the afternoon.

Dec. 3 & 4 | 458 Mill Street Occoquan Historic District, VA

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free

More information here.

La Grange Holiday Vendor Market

Find unique gifts for the holidays and support local endors at the Winery at La Grange.

Dec. 11 & 12 | 4970 Antioch Rd, Haymarket, VA

12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free

More information here.

Nights of Lights on The Fairgrounds

The Fairgrounds in Manassas will be all lit up this christmas, complete with a synchronized light show, a walk-through Christmas Village and amusement rides. Visit the Gingerbread Cafe for sweet treats and hot cocoa.

Nov. 26 - Jan. 9 | 458 Mill Street Occoquan Historic District, VA

6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Free

More information here.



