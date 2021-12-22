What happened at Astroworld: Bipartisan lawmakers looking into Live Nation's role

As investigations continue into what happened that early November in Houston, Texas during a Travis Scott music festival, lawmakers are looking into Live Nation and its role in the Astroworld Tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people.

Several bipartisan lawmakers including Representative Al Green from Houston sent a letter Wednesday to Michael Rapino, President and Chief Executive Officer of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc., and its role as the concert promoter.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," the Members wrote in a press release. "For instance, reports indicate that security and medical staff were inexperienced or ill-equipped to deal with mass injuries. Some attendees stated that the placement of barricades made it difficult to escape."

The lawmakers also allege it's not the first time Live Nation has been under scrutiny, and as a result, it's important to see "what went wrong."

"Experts have stated that Astroworld Festival organizers failed to heed warning signs," the joint statement continued. "We are deeply saddened by the deaths that occurred at Astroworld Festival and are committed to investigating what went wrong to inform possible reforms that could prevent future tragedies."

The representatives requested information by January 7, 2022 for Live Nation's role, responsibilities for the Astroworld Festival, including security planning for the event, and the steps taken after it was made aware law enforcement declared the event a "mass casualty." In addition, they requested a briefing on the aforementioned issues on January 12, 2022.

We have reached out to Live Nation for comment, but as of this writing, have not heard back.