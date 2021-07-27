Western wildfires bring haze to DC area; air quality alert for most of the region Tuesday

article

We’re seeing hazy conditions in the skies across the D.C. region Tuesday from smoke caused by western wildfires that has traveled across the country.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas captured an image Tuesday morning of a red sunrise with a dark glow surrounding it that could be attributed to the smoke in the air.

D.C. and much of the surrounding region is under a Code Orange Air Quality Alert meaning outdoor air could be unhealthy for sensitive groups Tuesday.

Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

