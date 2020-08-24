West Virginia man leveled threats toward Black Lives Matter rally, cops say

A West Virginia man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly made threatening remarks toward a Black Lives Matter Rally.

The rally at Berkeley Springs State Park was set for Aug. 21.

According to Morgan County sheriff’s investigators, David Floyd DeGraw, 55, of Berkeley Springs posted comments including, “I see you I’m gonna kill you, not fight not argue kill you” and “I am always armed so please try me.”

Deputies arrested DeGraw and charged him with felony threats of terroristic acts.

He was released after posting bond.

