West Virginia governor welcomes Virginia residents who want to leave the Commonwealth

You’ve heard of Brexit, but how about Vexit? That’s what some are calling a long-shot plan — supported by West Virginia’s governor — that would allow Virginia counties to leave the Commonwealth and join West Virginia instead.

“If you’re not happy where you’re at, come on down,” Governor Jim Justice said at a Tuesday press conference, alongside Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. “If you’re not truly happy where you are, we stand with open arms to take you from Virginia or anywhere you may be.”

The proposal comes as tensions rise in Richmond, home to a new Democratic majority in the statehouse. Recently everything from speeding tickets to the use of certain pronouns has been hotly debated, and just last week, thousands protested new gun control proposals in state capital.

That doesn’t, however, mean the plan would be easy to make work. According to University of Virginia constitutional law professor Richard Schragger, you’d need the consent of both state legislatures and the U.S. Congress to allow such a boundary change. Schragger added that he gives the proposal “zero” chance of actually coming to fruition.

