Wendy's removes burgers from some restaurants' menus

Fast-food chain Wendy's is taking burgers off the menu in some locations as the U.S. deals with a meat shortage traced back to the coronavirus.

Wendy's told FOX Business it continues to supply hamburgers to all restaurants with deliveries two to three times per week.

"As you've likely heard, beef suppliers across North America are currently facing production challenges,' Wendy's said in a statement. "Because of this, some of our menu items may be in short supply from time to time at some restaurants in this current environment."

Eastern Kentucky news outlet WYMT reported on shortages at Wendy's this past weekend after a restaurant in Hazard, Kentucky, said some menu items were unavailable.

Some social media users said the Wendy's locations they visited only allowed them to order single-patty burgers.

Wendy's is known for its claim of fresh, never frozen, beef. Costco, Kroger and other grocery chains are rationing the amount of meat customers can buy at one time as processing at U.S. meat plants has slowed down or stopped completely.

In addition, Wendy's rival McDonald's said its Canadian locations would have to import some beef instead of sourcing it from Canada because of meat plant closures including Cargill's Alberta, Canada, plant.

