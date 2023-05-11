Water park wellness center coming to DC

A destination unlike anything D.C. has experienced before is coming soon – at least, that’s the plan.

Mayor Muriel Bowser made the announcement Thursday morning, saying the District has entered into an agreement with the Therme Group to bring a new health and wellness destination to the city.

"It’s really like nothing we’ve experienced," the mayor said. "Part spa, part water park."

According to city officials, Therme will only explore potential sites in D.C. for the next year, so nothing in Maryland or Virginia.

Officials also said the project will ultimately bring 7,200 construction jobs, 700-800 permanent jobs, and an estimated $1.1 billion in nominal tax revenue flow over 25 years.

Still, questions remain.

"I think it’s going to be a challenge. It will take a while to identify a site," said Ophelia Yeung, a senior research fellow with the Global Wellness Institute. "But this company has been quite successful in the last five, 10 years in building these pretty unique urban wellness resorts."

"I believe they’re probably looking at locations that, you know, maybe people haven’t even started thinking about yet," Yeung added. "Maybe, some areas where they can benefit from some revitalization."

District officials said that over the course of the next year, they plan to help Therme identify potential locations.