WATCH: Stolen truck full of pizza dough overturned after hitting Secret Service officer's car

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:54PM
WASHINGTON - A stolen truck overturned after hitting a parked car in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to police. 

The box truck, which was full of pizza dough, hit the personal vehicle of a Secret Service officer that was parked near 19th St. and Virginia Ave NW. 

Police say the suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Secret Service officer was uninjured. 

A hazmat unit was on the scene Wednesday afternoon to offload diesel fuel. 