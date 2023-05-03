WATCH: Stolen truck full of pizza dough overturned after hitting Secret Service officer's car

A stolen truck overturned after hitting a parked car in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The box truck, which was full of pizza dough, hit the personal vehicle of a Secret Service officer that was parked near 19th St. and Virginia Ave NW.

Police say the suspect was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Secret Service officer was uninjured.

A hazmat unit was on the scene Wednesday afternoon to offload diesel fuel.