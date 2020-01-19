WATCH: SpaceX successfully ejects crew capsule from exploding Falcon 9 rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida - Mission accomplished for SpaceX.
The rocket company successfully completed its test of a crew capsule ejection from an exploding Falcon 9 rocket. It happened Sunday morning over the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The test was a partnership with NASA, which is looking to use SpaceX's technology for future, manned launches.
You can watch the entire launch, ejection and splashdown in the video below: