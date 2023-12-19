Watch: Purse stolen from grieving daughter during mother's funeral

Police in Australia are looking for a thief who stole a purse from a woman while she was grieving at her own mother's funeral last month.

Victoria Police provided CCTV footage showing a man placing the victim's clutch purse under his jacket and then leaving the building.

According to 9News, the purse belonged Tracey Tau, the daughter of the woman whose funeral was taking place,

"It had been a tough lead up until Mum’s passing, so at the end of the day it was kind of like, what else could go wrong," she said to the outlet.

RELATED: Iceland volcano: Photos, video show powerful eruption in display of Earth's power

It's believed the suspected thief is between 25 and 35 years old. Authorities said he entered the chapel as the funeral procession was happening outside.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



