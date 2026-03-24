WATCH: Maryland troopers save choking baby

The Brief Two Maryland state troopers helped save a choking infant in Calvert County over the weekend. Trooper First Class Taylor Hersh and Corporal Jonathan Soultzfus jumped into action when they heard a woman shouting for help for her baby. The department shared body camera footage of the rescue on social media.



Two Maryland state troopers jumped into action over the weekend to help save a choking infant.

Troopers save infant

What we know:

The Maryland State Police shared body camera footage of the March 21 incident on social media. Trooper Taylor Hersh and Corporal Jonathan Soultzfus from MDSP's Prince Frederick Barrack, were responding to the scene.

SUGGESTED: Watch: Surf coach saves father, daughter from rip current in California

On the body camera footage, a woman can be heard shouting, "I need help, my baby is choking," as the two troopers run to the house.

One of the troopers grabs the baby from the mother's hands and begins the Heimlich maneuver, hitting the child on the back several times.

Seconds later, the boy is seen moving, and the troopers confirm he's breathing.

What they're saying:

The department praised the two troopers' actions on social media on Tuesday.

"Their quick actions and training made all the difference, preventing what could have been yet another tragic outcome," a post on X read. Job well done by Maryland's Finest!"