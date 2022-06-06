Video from a doorbell camera caught the moment lightning struck a Fairfax County house.

Just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, firefighters from Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were sent to a reported house fire in the 6800 block of Duke Drive in the Groveton neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene of the two-story single-family house, firefighters noticed smoke coming from the residence.

Officials say the fire was quickly extinguished and contained between the first and second floors.

The homeowners were not present during the fire and no other occupants were found in the home.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was a lightning bolt igniting a wall in a second-floor bedroom.

None of the residents were displaced because of the fire. Red Cross services were not needed.

And officials say the damage as a result of the fire will cost approximately $25,000 to be fixed.

Watch the lightning bolt hit the house below: